Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brown, Keya Paha, Rock by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 21:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Brown; Keya Paha; Rock The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Rock County in north central Nebraska Northeastern Brown County in north central Nebraska Southeastern Keya Paha County in north central Nebraska * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 907 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Springview, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Bassett, Newport, Keller Park State Recreation Area, Thomas Creek State Wildlife Management Area, Mariaville, Bobcat State Wildlife Management Area, Pine Glen State Wildlife Refuge and Meadville. This includes the following highways Highway 183 between mile markers 177 and 182, and between mile markers 199 and 212. Highway 20 between mile markers 254 and 271. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH