At least five people were injured after a pedestrian bridge collapsed onto a busy highway in Washington DC on Wednesday.Officials said a vehicle crashed into the walkway around noon, sending it crumbling down onto several cars driving along I-295. Authorities said five of the people in those cars were injured, but not fatally.“At approximately 11:52 this morning, we had a collision with the bridge right here,” Chris Geldart, DC’s deputy mayor for public safety, said at a press conference in front of the wreckage. “The result of that collision caused multiple cars to be involved. Five of the folks...