Deputies investigating fatal shooting next to Sheriff's Office Safety Complex

The man wanted in connection with Wednesday night's fatal shooting at a home next to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Safety Complex has been arrested.

Deputies confirmed that the suspect, identified as Derrick Hills, was caught at his brother's home in Alexandria by the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office.

A warrant will be issued by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office for his arrest.

Hills, according to Guidroz, allegedly walked into a trailer home on East Prudhomme Street and shot his wife three times.

The sheriff's office has identified the victim of Wednesday's shooting as Rachelle Arceneaux Hills.

Courtesy of Rachelle Arceneaux Hills' family Rachelle Arceneaux Hills

According to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, at around 7:45 p.m., an individual ran into the complex on East Prudhomme Street, asked for entry, and reported that a female neighbor had just been shot.

