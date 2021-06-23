First Alert Weather

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A stationary cold front is not expected to go anywhere over the next several days. This will aid in the chance for showers and thunderstorms to keep developing for SGA through the upcoming weekend. These storms are not expected to provide us with any severe weather, but it could lead to a flooding possibilities in some low lying areas. The best times for showers and storms will be in the afternoon and evening everyday, so stay alert and aware. The places seeing the best chances for storms will be at the Georgia and Florida boarder, so if you travel to this area or live here please keep your umbrellas handy through the weekend. Signs for rain will last into the next work week as well.