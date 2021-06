An online donation drive for the family of a Harrison police officer who died last week has raised nearly $60,000 in six days. The GoFundMe campaign was established by the Harrison police union for for Elizabeth Delacruz, who was 30 years old. The funds — as of Tuesday afternoon $59,406 was raised — will go toward funeral expenses and the rest will be put into a trust fund for Delacruz’s young daughter, the GoFundMe page says.