Rain and storms increasing to our West and moving our way. Stay weather aware this evening as rain will be increasing. A weak cold front is moving our way and will stall near the coast, and then dissipate. Expect higher rain chances Saturday, and then Sunday the higher rain chance will be along the Coast. We will have breaks in the rain! Just keep an eye to the sky Sunday, and go about your activities. Be aware though of storms especially along the coast. Elsa is the first hurricane of the Atlantic 2021 Hurricane Season. It is in the East Caribbean. Forecast to move into the SE Gulf by late Monday. Right now it is forecast to move North along the Florida Peninsula and then towards Georgia.