Whether it’s the first time or the fourth, it’s a truly special moment when an Olympic roster is announced. The Minnesota Lynx frontcourt of Napheesa Collier and Sylvia Fowles got the call that they will represent the United States at the COVID-19-delayed 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. A native of Jefferson City, Mo., it will be the first time the 24-year-old Collier wears the red, white, and blue on the Olympic stage. A gold medal winner in 2008, 2012, and 2016, Fowles is making her fourth trip to the Summer Olympics while representing her home state of Florida.