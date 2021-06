You couldn’t write the story any better if you tried. Springfield High beat Prairie Ridge 8-7 in the 3A state championship game to give the Senators’ baseball program its first ever title. Richie Snider got the win on the mound and Joseph Crum’s RBI groundout gave Springfield an 8-7 lead after a Ben Hartl three run triple tied it in the fifth. Springfield High trailed 6-0 after two innings. All postseason baseball coverage on Channel1450 is brought to you by Heartland Credit Union.