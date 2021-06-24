Wednesday’s Lehigh Valley varsity results and Thursday’s schedule

Here are Wednesday’s Lehigh Valley varsity results as well as Thursday’s schedule.

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE

SUMMER BASEBALL

Blue Mountain League

Roseto Bandits at Berlinsville Braves, 6

Limeport Bulls at Hellertown Royals, 6

Easton Falcons at Limeport Dodgers, 7:30

Lehigh Valley Legion

Lower Macungie at Whitehall Coplay, 6

South Parkland at North Parkland, 6

Salisbury at Carbon Monarchs, 6

NORCO Legion

Knights at Birches, 6

Kemp at Nazareth, 6

Palmer at Freemansburg, 7

Wanderers at Northampton, 7

SUMMER BASKETBALL

Cedar Beach Boys Varsity League

Roberto Clemente vs. Saucon Valley, 6

Upper Perkiomen vs. Lehighton, 6

Bangor vs. Whitehall, 6

Liberty vs. Easton, 6

Salisbury vs. Southern Lehigh, 7

Freedom vs. Quakertown, 7

Bethlehem Catholic vs. Central Catholic, 7

Dieruff vs. Parkland, 7

Notre Dame GP vs. Warren Hills, 8

Pleasant Valley vs. Allen, 8

PM East vs. Northampton, 8

Emmaus vs. Wilson WL, 8

Holy Family Girls Tournament

Bangor vs. Central Catholic, 11:30 a.m.

Minersville vs. Voorhees, 12:35

Easton vs. Bangor, 1:40

Voorhees vs. Central Catholic, 2:45

Minersville vs. Bangor, 3:50

Nazareth vs. Easton, 4:55

Central Catholic vs. Minersville, 6

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

SUMMER BASEBALL

Lehigh Valley Legion

CARBON MONARCHS 3, SALISBURY 2

Carbon Monarchs 021 000 0 — 3 3 2

Salisbury 002 000 0 — 2 8 0

Marykwas, Bongiorno (4), Joyce (5) and N/A; Lovelidge, Grejda (4), Kuhns (7) and N/A. WP: Bongiorno. LP: Lovelidge. Notes: CM: David Berger 1-1, 2 RBI. Randy Bongiorno 1-3, R. S: Nick Bergman 2-3, RBI.

NORCO Legion

KNIGHTS 3, NAZARETH 0

Knights 100 100 1 — 3 11 1

Nazareth 000 000 0 — 0 0 1

Magdits and N/A; Panovec, Novak (6), Johnson (7) and N/A. WP: Magdits. LP: Panovec. Notes: K: Lucas Magdits CG, 0 H, 0 R, 10 K, 2 BB. Jake Yurkovitch 2-4, 2 RBI.

WANDERERS 12, HELLERTOWN 0

Hellertown 000 00x x — 0 3 3

Wanderers 216 03x x — 12 10 0

Medei, Curtis (3), Causa (4) and Huber; Frey, Lees (5) and LeDee. WP: Frey. LP: Medei. Notes: W: B. D’Amico 3-3, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI. P. Frey 1-3, 2B, 1 R, 3 RBI. H. O’Neill 2-3, 1 R, 3 RBI.

SUMMER BASKETBALL

Catasauqua Playground Girls League

Liberty 49, Salisbury 23 (Erin Eisenhart 14); Catasauqua 20, Executive Education 11 (Sophia Becker 7); Brandwine 32, Catasauqua 19 (Addison Benner 16)

Holy Family Girls Tournament

Central Catholic 59, Holy Redeemer 32 (Szoke 16); Nazareth 54, Bangor 34 (Lesczynski 20); Jim Thorpe 45, Holy Redeemer 43 (Hurley 10); Nazareth 38, Central Catholic 33 (Brickhouse/Roth/Reed 10); Voorhees 45, Bangor 17 (Pettegrove 16); Jim Thorpe 42, Central Catholic 33 (O. Smelas 17); Nazareth 54, Voorhees 29 (Leszcysnki 23)

LOCAL GOLF

Moselem Springs G.C.

Ladies Golf Low Net Best Ball — 1. Alice Reich/Donna Stortz/Sharon Cohen/Trudy Smith 62, 2. Barbara Naglak/Nancy Eutsler/Beth Raczy/Sheila Fulton 64, 3. Doris Reidenhour/Anne Sly/Virginia Stevenson/Susan York 64

Hole-In-One

Linda Cope ... Iron Lakes C.C. ... No. 2 ... 87 Yards ... 9-Iron

Sally Corvino ... Iron Lakes C.C. ... No. 2 ... 87 Yards ... 9-Iron

LATE TUESDAY RESULTS

SUMMER BASEBALL

Lehigh Valley Legion

SOUTH PARKLAND 6, CARBON MONARCHS 5

Carbon Monarchs 200 300 0 — 5 8 2

South Parkland 012 020 1 — 6 4 3

Snisky and N/A; Bridwell, Carpenter (4) and N/A. WP: Carpenter. LP: Snisky. Notes: SP: Jacob Donmoyer 2-4, 2 R, RBI. Kurt Meehan 2-3. CM: Jared Marykwas 2-3, 2 RBI, R.

SUMMER BASKETBALL

Cedar Beach Boys Varsity League

Roberto Clemente 59, Warren Hills 50 (Darrell Monroe 20); Notre Dame GP 63, Lehighton 37 (Chase Marcks 12); Salisbury 49, Upper Perkiomen 33 (Justin McKenzie 29); Saucon Valley 46, Palmerton 40 (Sydae Joseph 10); Liberty 50, Dieruff 49 (Joe Barnes 15); Whitehall 51, Wilson WL 50 (Luke Keppel 12); Reading 49, Bethlehem Catholic 38 (Rueben Rodriguez 15); Emmaus 45, Quakertown 35 (Jadis Brevitt 12); Nazareth 59, Easton 43 (Jayden Alexander 20); Central Catholic 55, Pleasant Valley 42 (David Fridia 11); Northampton 69, Freedom 57 (Isaac Harris 35); PM East 47, Bangor 40 (Tamir Thompson 17)

We rely on the support of our subscribers to fund our journalism. If you’re not already signed up, we hope you will consider subscribing . Already a print subscriber? If you haven’t already, please activate your digital access .