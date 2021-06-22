Cancel
Society

Jack & Yaya

pbs.org
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom a young age, Yaya and Jack saw each other as they truly were, a girl and a boy, even though most of the world didn’t see them that way. As they grew older, they supported each other as they both came out as transgender. JACK & YAYA follows these two friends for a year and explores their unique, thirty-year relationship.

