District Education Officials Attempt to Counter Critical Race Theory Antagonism

By Sam P. K. Collins
washingtoninformer.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMuch to the chagrin of social justice advocates, lawmakers across the country want to ban discussions in the classroom about the United States’ racist past, and how it has shaped, and continues to shape, the experiences of Black people and other racial groups. Meanwhile, leaders within the D.C. Public Schools...

Educationphilnel.com

In Defense of Critical Race Theory

What CRT Is and Is Not: my defense of Critical Race Theory from 30 June 2021. For Culturally Responsive Teaching: my defense of CRT from 2 June 2021. 1. What CRT Is and Is Not: A Defense of CRT, 30 June 2021. Yesterday afternoon, my friend Lisa texted me to...
SocietyBuffalo News

Another Voice: Education, not guilt, is the focus of Critical Race Theory

I have been studying, writing and teaching on the subject of whiteness and systemic racism – Critical Race Theory – for almost 20 years. For the critics and detractors, let me share with you what I know and what I do. First, let me start with what Critical Race Theory is not. It is not “white people bad” and “Black people good.” It is not about making the white kids feel personal shame or personal responsibility for all the injustices that Black and brown people have suffered and continue to suffer.
Dudley, MAtelegram.com

Letter: Critical race theory is not only about racism and civil rights

According to your story on the Dudley-Charlton school system, "Critical Race Theory raises concerns," June 26, Page 3A, critical race theory "examines racism, civil rights, and discrimination." That is a misleading characterization of an academic theory according to which the institutions and economic structures of American society are inherently racist and should be dismantled. While it would be appropriate to study critical race theory in a college class, alongside other theories of race, when critical race theory is introduced into public schools "to change hearts and minds" (of young children) clearly the aim is ideological indoctrination in a particular political viewpoint, not education. Parents have every reason to object to such political indoctrination of their children and should not be misled by the suggestion that critical race theory is merely "about racism and civil rights."
Societythewestsidegazette.com

Politically Correct Racism

“The United States is a nation founded on both an ideal and a lie.”. I offer these words of Nikole Hannah-Jones, whose 2019 essay is part of the New York Times Magazine’s “1619 Project,” to the Heritage Foundation and the horde of Republican politicians currently trying to update the look and feel of American racism (a.k.a., “the lie”), to make it, you know, respectable and politically correct, so that it fits seamlessly into the mores of the 21st century.
Colorado StateGazette

EDITORIAL: Countering the ‘critical race’ crusade in Colorado

The public is growing wise to academia’s latest passing fancy, “critical race theory.” Pushback is popping up in statehouse debates and school board meetings around the country. In Colorado, too. Not long ago, Douglas County School District parents rose up against such indoctrination of their kids. As we noted at...
Educationsdpb.org

Educators Respond To Noem's Crusade Against Critical Race Theory

Governor Kristi Noem has a lead role in a national conservative effort to ban public schools and universities from teaching certain concepts about race and racism. Governor Noem sent a letter to the state Board of Regents about a month ago - a day prior to the anniversary of George Floyd’s death. Noem asked the board that oversees the state’s six public universities to investigate any use of what’s called Critical Race Theory. It’s a theory used to understand how and why racial disparities still exist.
Educationmcdonoughvoice.com

Critical race theory has an important place in education

Some parents of students from a Ft. Worth, Texas school district have been waging a political war against critical race theory. Critical race theory is based on the argument that white people have historically created most education policy, but in doing so have not always considered the plight or stories of people of color, much less experienced racism, or discrimination in their own lives. Because of this lack of experience, white people often fail to identify or understand this issue.