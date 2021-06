A good day at Brighton for us with the 1-2-3 in the right order giving us a 6/1 winner, a 26/1 forecast/exacta and a 121/1 trifecta. I expected it to be tight and first pick Little Boy Blue only beat Mamillius by a neck. Sadly, as expected, Latent Heat played up in the stalls, reared up and unseated poor Ray Dawson.