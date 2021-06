Hey everybody, Dave Bartosiak with Trending Stocks at Zacks.com. It’s that time of the year again where banks put on their examination gowns and get their oil checked. That’s right, it’s stress test time from the Fed and while this stress test doesn’t involve a treadmill and EKG electrodes, I am sure it is just as much fun. No rubber gloves needed for this one, unless you ask nice, this stress test is the Fed’s test to assess whether or not lenders have enough capital on the books to withstand an economic downturn.