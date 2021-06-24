Crash closes part of Stadium Blvd. Wednesday afternoon

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A crash occurred near Stadium Boulevard and Highway 63 just after five.

According to Boone County Joint Communication, a portion of Stadium was closed while crews worked to clear debris.

ABC 17 News reached out to authorities to find out if anyone was hurt but have not heard back.

Stadium Boulevard re-opened to traffic around 6:45.

