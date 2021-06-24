‘Candyman’ New Trailer: Nia DaCosta and Jordan Peele Revamp the Horror Classic

Some of you may have been born in the 80’s or 90’s. If you were, that would mean that as a child you probably came across the previous Candyman film. It kept children out of the bathroom, and gave us all a reason to keep the lights on whenever we did go in there. Thinking back, I remember being snarky and saying “I’m not afraid to say some fictitious character’s name in a dark bathroom.” And, because I’d seen the movie, I made it to saying “Candyman” twice… and, I decided it was stupid to tempt fate. Now, MANY years later, Jordan Peele has decided it’s time to scare the crap out of kids again! The pandemic delayed things a bit, but now we have a new trailer for Candyman, and just a short wait ahead until it hits theaters. Here’s your look at the upcoming reimagining: