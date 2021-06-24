Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pueblo County, CO

Pueblo Mall COVID-19 vaccine site now open Thursday through Saturday

By KRDO News
Posted by 
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p9hpy_0addAFIM00

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- As of Wednesday, vaccination rates in Pueblo County remain far behind El Paso County and the rest of Colorado. Now, officials are trying to make it easier for residents to get a shot.

The county's latest community vaccination site at the Pueblo Mall now operates Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. The site is open to anyone ages 12 and older.

The Pueblo Community Vaccination Site at the Colorado State Fairgrounds, ran through FEMA, closed on June 14.

COVID-19 testing remains open at the same exact side on the mall grounds Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

There are now more than 20 locations across Pueblo County that offer vaccines.

For more information on vaccine sites in Pueblo County, click here.

The post Pueblo Mall COVID-19 vaccine site now open Thursday through Saturday appeared first on KRDO .

KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
1K+
Followers
647
Post
486K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pueblo County, CO
Government
City
Pueblo, CO
Pueblo County, CO
Health
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Vaccines
Local
Colorado COVID-19 Vaccines
County
Pueblo County, CO
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#The Mall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
FEMA
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Fire Department gives fireworks reminder ahead of July Fourth holiday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- On Sunday morning, one man was charged after fireworks accidentally ignited in his storage unit. The Colorado Springs Fire Department says it's a reminder that fireworks pose a risk even if you don't plan on lighting them. According to CSFD, Sunday's incident was the first fireworks accident of the season, and The post Colorado Springs Fire Department gives fireworks reminder ahead of July Fourth holiday appeared first on KRDO.
El Paso County, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

State to close all six community COVID-19 vaccination sites by July 4

COLORADO (KRDO) -- While Colorado has yet to reach the goal of 70% fully vaccinated, beginning Monday, July 5, Coloradans will no longer be able to get vaccinated at one of the states six community sites. The mass vaccination site in Denver closed Saturday, June 26, and the El Paso County at the Broadmoor World The post State to close all six community COVID-19 vaccination sites by July 4 appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo County, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

‘Highly transmissible’ COVID-19 variant found in Pueblo County

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment announced Monday that the Delta variant of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Pueblo County. PDPHE says they have currently sequenced nine diagnosed cases so far. The Delta variant is a strain of COVID-19 first identified in India. It is considered to be more virulent and tends The post ‘Highly transmissible’ COVID-19 variant found in Pueblo County appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Solution to lack of affordable, available housing proposed in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) --The key to building more houses to meet the growing demand, and to make them more affordable, is switching to a uniform building code across the state, a Denver-area group proposed Monday. The Common Sense Institute, a nonpartisan research organization dedicated to promoting the state's economy, spoke during an afternoon Housing The post Solution to lack of affordable, available housing proposed in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

CDOT continuing to monitor mudslide conditions on I-70

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Tuesday, Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon was reopened after a mudslide kept it closed from the weekend through Monday. Colorado is more vulnerable to mudslides because wildfires leave a lasting impact on the land, and Glenwood Canyon is an example of the perfect storm for a mudslide, according to The post CDOT continuing to monitor mudslide conditions on I-70 appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Two women travel hundreds of miles to Colorado Springs searching for their missing sister

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- No one has heard from Jane Mudder in more than three years -- and her sisters want answers. Shirley Bierwerth and Lynn Sanford drove hundreds of miles from the midwest to speak to El Paso County Sheriff's detectives in person about their missing sister. "She has not used any money The post Two women travel hundreds of miles to Colorado Springs searching for their missing sister appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

More stations, personnel planned for Colorado Springs Fire Department as city continues growth

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- At least four new fire stations and 200 personnel will be needed over the next five to seven years as the city continues to grow, fire department officials said Monday. "That is what would be the goal," said Fire Chief Randy Royal. "But under our constraints of budgets and taxes, The post More stations, personnel planned for Colorado Springs Fire Department as city continues growth appeared first on KRDO.
Posted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Fatal crash closes Highway 83 near Black Forest

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Highway 83 north of Colorado Springs was shut down around noon Tuesday due to a serious crash, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. The crash happened at about 11:45 a.m. just north of North Gate Boulevard, CDOT reported. Three cars were reported to be involved in the crash. The post Fatal crash closes Highway 83 near Black Forest appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Apartment fire in Colorado Springs leads to multiple ladder rescues

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A fire broke out on Sunday at an apartment on the 4000 block of Montebello. Colorado Springs Fire officials say one apartment caught fire and 12 other units have been effected by smoke. Two ladder rescues were performed after residents were unable to use the stairs. Officials have not released the The post Apartment fire in Colorado Springs leads to multiple ladder rescues appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo County, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Man dies at Lake Pueblo State Park while trying to recover pool floatie

LAKE PUEBLO STATE PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man's body was recovered from seven feet of water Sunday night at Lake Pueblo State Park after he went missing just off the north shore Sunday afternoon. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, rangers got a call for help at around 4:30 p.m. saying that a man The post Man dies at Lake Pueblo State Park while trying to recover pool floatie appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado College ends mandatory COVID-19 mask requirement

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado College has officially dropped its mandatory mask requirement for students and faculty on campus, and while a majority of the population has been vaccinated from COVID-19, the few remaining holdouts are now "strongly encouraged" to wear masks. In a couple of months, classrooms will look somewhat normal again. For The post Colorado College ends mandatory COVID-19 mask requirement appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Renaissance Festival returns this weekend

LARKSPUR, Colo. (KRDO) -- Cue the jugglers, jousters and turkey legs, and make sure your armor is polished; the Colorado Renaissance Festival is making its triumphant return this weekend. The festival returns after a yearlong hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it's back and ready for thousands of guests to experience the energy. The The post Colorado Renaissance Festival returns this weekend appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Gagliano’s celebrates 100 years in Pueblo Saturday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Gagliano's Italian Market and Deli, an iconic family-owned store, opened its doors back in 1921. They've been making their popular Italian Sausage for over 100 years. This Saturday, Gagliano's will celebrate being open for an entire century from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., with Italian music, cakes, tasty treats and entertainment. The post Gagliano’s celebrates 100 years in Pueblo Saturday appeared first on KRDO.
MotorsportsPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Fans return to watch the 99th Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

PIKES PEAK, Colo. (KRDO) -- After a year without fans in attendance, the 99th running of the Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill climb ran smoothly and safely. However, Sunday morning weather conditions did impact the race. The top of America's Mountain had snow and icy roads forcing the Hill Climb to delay an hour and The post Fans return to watch the 99th Pikes Peak International Hill Climb appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Shelter in place issued in Southeast Colorado Springs neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- This morning, an Emergency Notification Message has been sent out to residents living in the area west of the Colorado Springs Airport, specifically near Triple Crown Way and Mason Way. Police are advising that people shelter in place due to police activity. This shelter in place is just one block The post Shelter in place issued in Southeast Colorado Springs neighborhood appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Man stabbed after starting fight in east Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs police arrested one person who allegedly started a fight and then got stabbed during the altercation Sunday night. According to CSPD, officers were called to the 400 block Ellers Grove for the fight and found the suspect and the victim knew each other. Police say the two got The post Man stabbed after starting fight in east Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Dozens of storage units damaged from fire in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department says more than 50 storage units have been damaged from a fire this morning. It happened at the Secure-Care Storage Facility in Colorado Springs off South Academy Boulevard near Airport road at 11:00 a.m. https://twitter.com/CSFDPIO/status/1409199671059308552 Firefighters arrived and saw multiple units on fire. After knocking The post Dozens of storage units damaged from fire in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
MotorsportsPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Complete coverage of the 2021 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

The conditions for the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb were not ideal at the summit, and there were no records to be broken, but the drivers didn't mind a good obstacle, and it definitely was a challenge, "I found it very slick. We got a lot of oversteer on that run that I hadn't experienced The post Complete coverage of the 2021 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb appeared first on KRDO.
El Paso County, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

El Paso County Deputies investigating May shooting that left 2 people dead

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting from May. On May 12, deputies were dispatched at 7:21 a.m. to the 1100 block of Rodez Grove for a Check the Welfare call. At the scene, deputies found two people dead. The Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit The post El Paso County Deputies investigating May shooting that left 2 people dead appeared first on KRDO.