On March 26, 2021, the Pennsylvania Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (OMHSAS) approved the Community Autism Peer Specialist (CAPS) program as a Medicaid Supplemental Service for Community Behavioral Health (CBH) members in Philadelphia County through CBH’s provider organization Mental Health Partnerships (MHP). CAPS was initially launched in the fall of 2019, and provides community-based, peer-support behavioral health services that are person-centered and participant-directed. The goal is to help people with autism increase personal wellness, independence, and enhance their community participation. The state’s approval currently applies only to CBH members in Philadelphia . . .