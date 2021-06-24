Justin Timberlake Says ‘We Should All Be Supporting Britney at This Time’

Cancel
Britney Spears’ ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake is joining the chorus of people supporting Spears as she fights in court to end her conservatorship. Timberlake said in a series of tweets on Wednesday night that he thinks everyone should be backing the pop superstar, who he dated for three years beginning in 1998.

