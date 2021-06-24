Marco Rubio: Time to Impose Sanctions if China Doesn’t Allow Investigation of COVID-19‘s Origins

This week, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., brought out a proposal to sanction Chinese scientists if the Chinese regime does not allow an investigation into the origins of COVID-19.

Rubio introduced the “COVID Act” which would “authorize sanctions and other restrictions in the event that, 90 days after enactment, the Chinese Communist Party fails to allow for a credible and comprehensive investigation into the origins of COVID-19 at suspected laboratories in Wuhan” and “sanction leadership of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), including its more than 100 affiliated institutes and laboratories, 13 local branches, and two universities.” Rubio’s bill would also cut off federal funding to organizations that work with the CAS.

“The Chinese Communist Party does not want a full, forensic investigation into the origins of COVID-19,” Rubio said. “If they did, it would have happened at some point during the last 18 months. Instead of hoping the Chinese authorities will suddenly cooperate, the United States needs to compel them to cooperate.

One obvious step in that direction is to cut off federal funding for research conducted with these state-run Chinese entities. Additionally, we must impose sanctions against the leadership of these entities and exact a personal cost. It is time for the U.S. to take action and lead an international response that settles for nothing less than a full forensic investigation of the Wuhan labs,” Rubio added.

U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wisc., will champion the bill in the U.S. House.

Rubio’s bill was sent to the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, on which he sits. So far, Rubio has not reeled in any co-sponsors.

Reach Kevin Derby at kevin.derby@floridadaily.com.