Gold is retracing the Asian rebound despite weaker DXY, yields. Fed’s anxiety over inflation fears and next policy move keep investors on the edge. Update: Gold struggled to capitalize on last week's modest gains and edged lower on the first day of a new trading week. The precious metal remained on the defensive through the mid-European session and was last seen hovering near the lower end of a one-week-old trading range, just above the $1,775 level. The downtick was exclusively sponsored by a modest US dollar strength, which tends to undermine demand for dollar-denominated commodities, including gold.