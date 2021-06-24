Cancel
U.S. Politics

FDA chief stays mum on plans for banning flavored vapes

By CNN Newsource
KTVZ
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of Congress pressed acting US Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock on Wednesday to ban all flavored e-cigarettes, saying the sweet and fruity flavors are attracting too many children and teens. But Woodcock would not be drawn on whether the agency plans to ban or otherwise limit...

