A Texas Watershed Steward workshop on water quality related to Lake Granbury will be held from 1:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. on July 20. The workshop will be held at the Lake Granbury Conference Center located at 621 E Pearl St in Granbury. A virtual attendance option will also be available for those unable to attend in-person. The event will be presented by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension and the Texas State Soil and Water Conservation Board in cooperation with the Brazos River Authority (BRA) and City of Granbury.