We all have that family member that, when they call, expects you to drop everything and tend to their needs; Joe McGuiness (Danny Aiello) is that to his children, Caroline (Adria Tennor), Fran (Frankie Ingrassia), and Rick (Sal Rendino). After the passing of his wife/their mother, Joe’s reality has spiraled out of control as he struggles to make sense of his situation fully. One Moment, written and directed by Deirdre O’Connor, is the story of Joe and his family’s struggles and how their love for one another wins out.