Philadelphia Union beat Columbus Crew with Jamiro Monteiro strike

By Reuters
ESPN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJamiro Monteiro scored and Andre Blake made two saves for his sixth shutout of the season as the host Philadelphia Union defeated the Columbus Crew 1-0 on Wednesday to extend their unbeaten streak to seven matches. Monteiro had the only shot on goal in the 24th minute, but it was...

www.espn.com
