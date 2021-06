Loki’s Tom Hiddleston had to address that major villain reveal near the tail end of Episode 2. It’s become clear in a short time that the trickster god we’ve all come to know and love isn’t the biggest fish in the pond anymore. Sophia Di Martino’s version of the Asgardian is not to be trifled with. Hiddleston’s Loki tried to reason with her variant and got taken to the cleaners for his trouble. But, in the end, he pursued her and it looks like poor Mobius was betrayed just when he reached an understanding with Loki. There figures to be much more going on with this series than it initially seemed. Hiddleston told CinemaBlend about the dynamic of multiple Loki’s running around during the media availability for the Disney+ series. From the sounds of things, we aren’t done seeing cracked mirror reflections of everyone’s favorite MCU antihero just yet.