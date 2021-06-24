Celebrating Juneteenth in Oak Ridge

Many people attended the Juneteenth Gamble Valley Community Day event last Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Oak RIdge's historic Scarboro Community. The free event featured children’s activities, food and vendors. Juneteenth marks the date — June 19, 1865 — that the news of the Emancipation Proclamation freeing slaves got to Texas and the celebration has since spread throughout the country. It is celebrated with festivals and parades in various U.S. cities.