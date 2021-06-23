Prosecutors: Tilton police chief justified in officer-involved shooting, will not face charges
TILTON, Ill. (WAND) - Vermilion County prosecutors ruled Tilton's police chief was justified in shooting a suspect during a May 5 encounter. According to Vermilion County State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy, the shooting happened when the suspect, Robert Cunningham III, was involved a "commotion" at the Tilton Village Hall. Cunningham is accused of then fleeing in a vehicle with Michelle Burton and their two minor children at a high speed.www.wandtv.com