Wednesday’s Area High School Baseball and Softball Scores
Softball
Hawkeye Ten:
Atlantic 10 Denison-Schleswig, 0 (5 innings, Olivia Engler tossed a one-hitter and hit two home runs)
Harlan 12 Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, 1 (NC)
Creston 11 Shenandoah, 2
Underwood 2 St. Albert, 0 (NC)
Western Iowa:
Boyer Valley 15 IKM/Manning 8 (NC)
Treynor 2 Tri-Center, 1
Riverside 13 East Mills, 8 (NC)
Rolling Valley
CAM 14 Glidden-Ralston, 3
Exira-EHK 7 Ar-We-VA, 3
Woodbine 4 Coon Rapids-Bayard, 1
West Harrison 7 Whiting, 0
Pride of Iowa:
Lenox 6 Fremont-Mills, 0 (NC)
Nodaway Valley 10 Orient-Macksburg, 0 (NC)
Martensdale-St. Mary’s 1 Southeast Warren, 0
Chariton 9 Central Decatur, 2 (NC)
West Central Activities:
Van Meter 10 Woodward-Granger, 2
ACGC 10 Southwest Valley, 1 (NC)
Racoon River:
Bondurant Farrar 6 Carroll, 1
Carlisle 6 Gilbert, 1
ADM 4 North Polk, 3
Ballard 11 Perry, 0
Winterset 6 Boone, 2
Baseball
Hawkeye Ten:
Sioux City East 6 Harlan, 3 (NC)
Underwood 17 Shenandoah, 7 (NC)
Western Iowa:
Boyer Valley 7 IKM/Manning, 6 (NC)
Tri-Center 14 Treynor, 2
Rolling Valley:
CAM 14 Glidden-Ralston, 0
Exira-EHK 10 Ar-We-Va, 8
Coon Rapids-Bayard 8 Woodbine, 3
West Harrison 11 Whiting, 0
Pride of Iowa:
Central Decatur 13 Melcher-Dallas, 2 (NC)
Lenox 9 Fremont-Mills, 0 (NC)
Mount Ayr 10 Earlham, 0 (NC)
Nodaway Valley 23 Orient-Macksburg, 4 (NC)
Martensdale-St. Mary’s 8 Southeast Warren, 3
West Central Activities:
Interstate 35 22 West Central Valley, 7 (NC)
Interstate 35 18 West Central Valley, 3
Racoon River:
Bondurant Farrar 7 Carroll, 6
Gilbert 13 Carlisle, 1
North Polk 5 ADM, 1
Ballard at Perry
Boone 4 Winterset, 2