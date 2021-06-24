Cancel
Wednesday’s Area High School Baseball and Softball Scores

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
 6 days ago
Softball

Hawkeye Ten:

Atlantic 10 Denison-Schleswig, 0 (5 innings, Olivia Engler tossed a one-hitter and hit two home runs)

Harlan 12 Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, 1 (NC)

Creston 11 Shenandoah, 2

Underwood 2 St. Albert, 0 (NC)

Western Iowa:

Boyer Valley 15 IKM/Manning 8 (NC)

Treynor 2 Tri-Center, 1

Riverside 13 East Mills, 8 (NC)

Rolling Valley

CAM 14 Glidden-Ralston, 3

Exira-EHK 7 Ar-We-VA, 3

Woodbine 4 Coon Rapids-Bayard, 1

West Harrison 7 Whiting, 0

Pride of Iowa:

Lenox 6 Fremont-Mills, 0 (NC)

Nodaway Valley 10 Orient-Macksburg, 0 (NC)

Martensdale-St. Mary’s 1 Southeast Warren, 0

Chariton 9 Central Decatur, 2 (NC)

West Central Activities:

Van Meter 10 Woodward-Granger, 2

ACGC 10 Southwest Valley, 1 (NC)

Racoon River:

Bondurant Farrar 6 Carroll, 1

Carlisle 6 Gilbert, 1

ADM 4 North Polk, 3

Ballard 11 Perry, 0

Winterset 6 Boone, 2

Baseball

Hawkeye Ten:

Sioux City East 6 Harlan, 3 (NC)

Underwood 17 Shenandoah, 7 (NC)

Western Iowa:

Boyer Valley 7 IKM/Manning, 6 (NC)

Tri-Center 14 Treynor, 2

Rolling Valley:

CAM 14 Glidden-Ralston, 0

Exira-EHK 10 Ar-We-Va, 8

Coon Rapids-Bayard 8 Woodbine, 3

West Harrison 11 Whiting, 0

Pride of Iowa:

Central Decatur 13 Melcher-Dallas, 2 (NC)

Lenox 9 Fremont-Mills, 0 (NC)

West Harrison 11 Whiting. 0

Mount Ayr 10 Earlham, 0 (NC)

Nodaway Valley 23 Orient-Macksburg, 4 (NC)

Martensdale-St. Mary’s 8 Southeast Warren, 3

West Central Activities:

Interstate 35 22 West Central Valley, 7 (NC)

Interstate 35 18 West Central Valley, 3

Racoon River:

Bondurant Farrar 7 Carroll, 6

Gilbert 13 Carlisle, 1

North Polk 5 ADM, 1

Ballard at Perry

Boone 4 Winterset, 2

