Now in its third year of production, the Macksville Community Garden on Main Street is looking good, with an abundance of plants now in various stages of growth. "I just finished getting more than 70 additional plants in last week, thanks to a very much appreciated donation from a Great Bend nursery," said garden committe member Shelly Evans. "I got a call from Northview Nursery and Landscape asking if we wanted any free plants from their leftovers. I may have accidently grabbed way too many jalapenos, but I got a lot of great stuff."