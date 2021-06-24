Jackets take advantage of seven-on-seven football action

It may seem strange, but December 1 is just over five months away. That’s how much time the reigning ACC champion Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have to prepare for the Wisconsin Badgers as part of this year’s Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The matchup, along with the rest of the challenge slate, was released yesterday. Tech is currently riding a two-game win streak in the annual event between the conferences, with both victories coming against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Last season, the Badgers finished 18-13 and made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. There, they beat the UNC Tar Heels before falling to the eventual champions: the Baylor Bears. Greg Gard’s squad will not be a pushover for the Jackets, who always need a victory against a major opponent to boost their NCAA Tournament resume.