“Society knows what to do with my money – I don’t,” Buffett wrote Thursday night. The remaining half of his shares remain in Berkshire Hathaway’s $100 billion (€83.68 billion) investment holding. Eventually, everything would be donated. In 2006, Buffett announced that he would donate all of his assets to charity. This year’s donation of $4.1 billion in shares in his investment holding company will again go to five institutions chosen by Buffett at the time. Among them are the founder of Bill Gates, founder of Microsoft, and his wife Melinda, who divorced. Buffett also announced that he would step down as trustee of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.