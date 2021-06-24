WATCH: Highlights from WVU 7on7 and Big Man Camp
West Virginia held their final event of June on Wednesday afternoon, hosting another twenty teams for a 7-on-7 tournament, plus dozens of other players as part of their big man camp. There were several standouts at the big man portion of the event, including MVP Lance Williams, and there were a lot of big plays made during the 7-on-7 games and tournament, which was eventually won by Youngstown (OH) Ursuline. EerSports was there for the full day, catching some of the highlights on video. Check it out above.