WATCH: Highlights from WVU 7on7 and Big Man Camp

West Virginia's camp on Sunday afternoon was not quite as big as previous camps, at least as far as numbers go. Instead of the 150 to 200 prospects roaming around the facility like the previous two camps, the Mountaineers hosted just under sixty campers on a rainy Sunday afternoon. That doesn't mean there weren't some top-end talents in attendance, as four-star defensive back Kahlil Ali out of Pennsauken (NJ) was there and put on a show for the coaching staff. Check out a couple highlights in the video above.