Burberry's SS22 Menswear Collection Is All About Self-Expression

For their first live show with an audience in nearly a year, Dolce & Gabbana thought a little light therapy would be in order. Their spring/summer 2022 men’s show emulated the impact of the luminarie light shows found in the South of Italy. They decked out their Milanese runway in the stunning artisanal light formations, lighting up a collection encrusted with crystals from start to finish. On the way, the designers revisited their own collections from the early 2000s, interpreting the embellished denim that ruled the era and proposing it to a contemporary youth obsessed with nostalgia. Hip-hop influences only fuelled those emotions, expressed in the timeless appeal of baggy jeans, white vests and black mesh tops. Alongside Dolce, Gabbana took a bow sporting acid-green hair, his most recent dye job following stints of dark blue, bleach blonde, purple, pink, and baby blue. Anders Christian Madsen spoke to him before the show.