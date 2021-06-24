Cancel
Burberry's SS22 Menswear Collection Is All About Self-Expression

By Editorial
Hypebae
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving showcased a nature-inspired collection for Fall/Winter 2021, Riccardo Tisci is now looking to post-pandemic days in his Spring/Summer 2022 runway for Burberry. “This presentation is all about the power and the beauty of self-expression and about escaping and coming together as one to celebrate our creativity,” the creative director commented on his latest range. “I wanted the collection to capture that free spirit of youth and its honest and daring attitude, that sense of experimentation and fluidity. There is a strong feeling of unity but also of individuality – encouraging and uplifting each other to express ourselves freely.” He added: “It’s a very raw energy that’s infectious, exciting and full of life. Like an awakening.”

