Rochester, N.Y. — A note scratched on a pink memo pad four years after a murder in 1982 in Brighton is raising questions decades later. It involves the attempt to determine the time of death of Cathy Krauseneck, who was killed by an ax in her Brighton home. Her husband, James Krauseneck, has been charged with her homicide. The couple's three-year-old daughter was in the house for hours with the body.