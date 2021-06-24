Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Olivia Rodrigo to stream ‘Sour Prom’ concert film next week

By Matt Doria
NME
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlivia Rodrigo has announced the details of a prom-themed concert film in support of her debut album, ‘Sour’. Appropriately titled Sour Prom, the film will stream on Rodrigo’s YouTube channel next Tuesday (June 29) at 11:30pm US eastern time (4:30am June 30 BST). Described in a press release as “the...

www.nme.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Brie Larson
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concert Film#Polydor Geffen#Nme#Tiktok#Jxdn#Snl#The Grammy Museum#Iheartradio Festival
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Youtube
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Olivia Rodrigo Doesn't Mind Being Called Out By Hole's Courtney Love Over New Album Cover

From Disney Channel star to overnight international singer sensation, Olivia Rodrigo is certainly making some waves. The 18-year-old recently revealed a new promo pic for her debut studio album SOUR’s concert film coming out soon. It's prom-themed so you know the drill: flowers, tiara, dress, running mascara…But the concept sounds a little too familiar to none other than Courtney Love, the lead singer of the 90s alternative band Hole.
Celebritiesthebrag.com

Olivia Rodrigo accused of “ripping off” Pom Pom Squad

Olivia Rodrigo has been accused of ripping off Brooklyn four-piece indie rock act Pom Pom Squad. A viral TikTok has compared the music and promotional rollout of Olivia Rodrigo’s debut record, Sour, to the work of Pom Pom Squad. In a series of tweets, musician Honey Cutt the similarities presented in the since-deleted TikTok video.
MusicBillboard

Olivia Rodrigo Returns to No. 1 on Artist 100 Chart

Plus, TOMORROW X TOGETHER re-enters at No. 6. Olivia Rodrigo rebounds from No. 2 to No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated June 19), reigning as the top musical act in the U.S. for the second time, thanks to the continued success of her debut LP Sour. The...
Musicstudybreaks.com

‘Sour’: A Guide to the Musical Influences That Helped Shape Olivia Rodrigo’s Hit Record

This rising star’s debut album leaves behind a genealogy of all the other artists who influenced it, ranging from Paramore to Taylor Swift. Throughout the past year, Disney star Olivia Rodrigo has booked her one-way ticket to the top of the music industry — and it looks like she plans on staying there. Within the first week of its release, her debut album “Sour” settled into No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Chart. Rodrigo has managed to craft a collection of Gen Z heartbreak anthems that has taken the world by storm.
Maitland, FLorlandoweekly.com

Maitland's Enzian Theater screens Devo concert film next week

In the arc of Devo's long music career, they've been perceived by the general public as new-wave agitators, then quirky guys in red hats on MTV, and then (sadly?) soothsayers of civilization's slow decline. (De-evolution, if you will.) Next week, Matiland's Enzian Theater will screen the concert film Devo: Hardcore Live, wherein the band revisit early, apocalyptic musical sacraments of de-evolution in front of a live audience.
Musiccrossroadstoday.com

Olivia Rodrigo feels ‘a lot happier’

Olivia Rodrigo is feeling “a lot happier” than when she wrote her debut album. The 18-year-old singer released her ‘Sour’ album last month, and Olivia admits she’s already in a better frame of mind than when she wrote the record. She shared: “I’m just constantly learning and growing at such...
Cell Phonesdnyuz.com

How To Get Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour’ Instagram Chat Theme

Fresh off the May 21 release of Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album, Instagram and Facebook are inviting you to bring some of that “good 4 u” energy to your DMs. The tech giant rolled out a new Sour-inspired chat theme for Facebook and Instagram Messenger — and the fun, lilac-hued backdrop is a must if you’ve still got “drivers license” on repeat. Here’s how to get Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour Instagram chat theme so you can take the fan-girling one step further.
Cell PhonesElite Daily

This Sour IG Chat Theme Will Turn Your DMs Into An Olivia Rodrigo Wonderland

Fresh off the May 21 release of Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album, Instagram and Facebook are inviting you to bring some of that “good 4 u” energy to your DMs. The tech giant rolled out a new Sour-inspired chat theme for Facebook and Instagram Messenger — and the fun, lilac-hued backdrop is a must if you’ve still got “drivers license” on repeat. Here’s how to get Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour Instagram chat theme so you can take the fan-girling one step further.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

The Interrupters streaming ‘Live In Tokyo!’ album, premiering film next week (win tix!)

LA ska-punks The Interrupters haven't released a new album since 2018's very fun Fight the Good Fight, but now they've put out a live album, Live In Tokyo!, which was recorded at their set at 2019's Tokyo’s Summer Sonic Festival (their first time in Japan). It features energized performances of fan faves like "She's Kerosene," "Gave You Everything," "Take Back The Power," "Family," their cover of Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy," and more. Before "Take Back The Power," they said, "This next song is a protest song but it's also a unity song. Because there's no room for any racism, there's no room for any sexism, there's no room for any homophobia, there's no room for any bigotry of any kind." The album's out now digitally on Hellcat/Epitaph and you can stream it below. It'll get a vinyl/CD release on July 9.
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour,’ ‘Good 4 U,’ & ‘Deja Vu’ Certified Platinum

Olivia Rodrigo is tasting sweet success with her ‘Sour’ album. For, she has just earned three new Platinum plaques to adorn her walls. Released on May 21, ‘Sour’ has just been certified Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for sales equivalence of 1,000,000 units sold. Upon its release, the album saw immediate success and debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200.
CelebritiesElite Daily

Olivia Rodrigo Revealed Her Feelings Have Changed A Lot Since Writing 'Sour'

After the release of her debut album, Olivia Rodrigo has a new lease on life. The May 21 arrival of Sour blessed fans with sad bop after sad bop, and Rodrigo will admit she was very sad while writing the record. But she’s also grown immensely after releasing Sour, and in a new interview, detailed why her life is different now that the album is out. The way Olivia Rodrigo's feelings have changed since writing Sour reveal how far she’s come.