Olivia Rodrigo to stream ‘Sour Prom’ concert film next week

LA ska-punks The Interrupters haven't released a new album since 2018's very fun Fight the Good Fight, but now they've put out a live album, Live In Tokyo!, which was recorded at their set at 2019's Tokyo’s Summer Sonic Festival (their first time in Japan). It features energized performances of fan faves like "She's Kerosene," "Gave You Everything," "Take Back The Power," "Family," their cover of Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy," and more. Before "Take Back The Power," they said, "This next song is a protest song but it's also a unity song. Because there's no room for any racism, there's no room for any sexism, there's no room for any homophobia, there's no room for any bigotry of any kind." The album's out now digitally on Hellcat/Epitaph and you can stream it below. It'll get a vinyl/CD release on July 9.