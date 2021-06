Seemingly inspired by the perfunctory success of Disney’s Cruella, Texas Governor Greg Abbott made his own strides in the eradication of dog-kind last week. Abbott’s decision to veto Senate Bill 474, or SB 474, continues to allow owners to chain dogs outside without access to water or shelter, and this move did not earn him a luxurious spotted fur coat. Instead, Abbott received scorn from animal advocates, organizations like the Texas Humane Legislation Network and the public via the trending Twitter hashtag #AbbottHatesDogs.