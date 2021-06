Bellinger's hamstring injury and first baseman Max Muncy's oblique strain – both suffered during Friday night's win – are just the latest in the long line of injuries that have trailed the Dodgers all season. The consensus favorites to win the NL West again and defend their National League championship, the Dodgers have had their projected starting lineup together for just five games. Bellinger suffered a hairline fracture in his leg during the fifth game of the season.