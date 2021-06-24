Traffic Signal Soon To Be Installed At Cherokee Ave/24th St

DCIM100MEDIADJI_0002.JPG

A three-way traffic signal is soon to be installed at the intersection of Cherokee Ave. and 24th Street near the National Guard Armory between Cullman and Good Hope.

After numerous vehicle crashes that have occurred at this intersection, the City of Cullman, along with the City of Good Hope, secured a grant through the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) to install a new three-way traffic signal. When a crash occurs at this intersection, many citizens have voiced their opinions on a traffic signal, and many feel it is imperative. The issue comes from the length of time it takes to perform a traffic warrant. ALDOT follows the general guidelines for traffic signal warrants presented in the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices. There are nine warrants for a traffic signal study.

1. Eight Hour Vehicular Volume

2. Four Hour Vehicular Volume

3. Peak Hour Volume

4. Pedestrian Volume

5. School Crossing

6. Coordinated Signal System

7. Crash Experience

8. Roadway Network

9. Intersection Near a Grade Crossing

Warrants 1 and 2 are based on traffic volumes and are the most common warrants used to indicate that further study is required to determine the need for traffic signal installations. Warrants 3 through 9 consider unique volume, roadway, pedestrian, or accident characteristics and are evaluated by ALDOT on a case-by-case basis.

Additionally, after a traffic signal warrant has been completed, the material used to install the light takes a significant amount of time to arrive after the order has been placed. Due to COVID-19, this has prolonged the wait time on the material. The City of Cullman, the City of Good Hope, and Senator Garlan Gudger and Rep. Corey Harbison have worked tremendously hard to ensure a traffic signal will be placed at this intersection.

Cullman Daily learned today that construction for a new traffic signal would begin in July. The poles for the lights will be in during August. Once the light has been installed, it will have to run for around two weeks in blinking mode before switching to operational mode. There is no official completion date, but it could be as early as the end of August or sometime in September. Many obstacles can come in the way over the course of time, but with patience, the new traffic signal will be in place for your safety.

Although it is challenging when a loved one or friend has a crash at a particular intersection, the City of Cullman, Cullman County, cities and towns throughout Cullman County, along with Cullman’s local delegation, hears your cry and takes crashes extremely serious. Unfortunately, studies have to be done, which can take a significant amount of time to complete. There are over 210,000 miles of roads in Alabama. Every city and county across the state is asking for traffic signals on a regular basis. Cullman’s local government wants to hear your concerns, but it is also essential to have patience while the engineers and officials do their due diligence for your safety.

Note: Traffic study information was gathered from the Alabama Department of Transportation.