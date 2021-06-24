Cancel
Rochester, MN

Another Rochester Man Sentenced For 2019 Drug Bust

By Andy Brownell
 6 days ago
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for a drug trafficking conviction stemming from a 2019 drug bust in Rochester. 34-year-old Jason Edward Hoffman pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in August of last year. A news release from the Acting US Attorney for Minnesota says Hoffman served as a sub-distributor and provided distribution logistics for methamphetamine that was supplied to him by another Rochester man, John Willis Netherton.

1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

