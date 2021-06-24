Maya From Suite Life On Deck Is Gorgeous Now
Actor Zoey Deutch is one of Hollywood's hottest rising stars but some fans may not know that she actually got her start on the Disney Channel. Deutch starred as Maya Bennett on Cole and Dylan Sprouse's show "Suite Life on Deck" from 2010 to 2011. Deutch played Zack's love interest, which apparently was a little nerve-wracking for her first role. She recalled to W in 2020, "I have a sweating under the armpits problem." She continued, "We had tapings in front of a live audience, and there would be five people with blow-dryers trying to dry me off. Other than the sweat, it was great."