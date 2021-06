Hong Kong police have arrested five executives of Apple Daily, a pro-democracy newspaper, and seized assets from their office during an early morning raid on Thursday where nearly 500 police personnel went through the computers and notebooks of journalists.Media tycoon Jimmy Lai, 73, an outspoken figure in the city’s pro-democracy movement and owner of Apple Daily, is already in jail serving several prison terms. His assets have been seized and he has been in detention since December 2020 while being denied bail under the national security law.On 28 May, he was sentenced to 14 months in prison for...