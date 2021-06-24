Muskogee reaches out to alum to lead baseball program

John Singler

To hear John Singler say it, he finally got his foot in the door.

After six seasons as an assistant, Singler was hired Wednesday to lead a Muskogee baseball program he played for from 2009-11.

“Now, time to build on it — know what I’m saying?” he said shortly after getting the job.

Building is the only option, and it’s from the ground up. It’s a program that has had some tough going. The 2009 team Singler played for reached the Class 6A state tournament. In 2015, it reached again in a Cinderella run under Nathan Frisby with a team that lost 20 games. Outside of that there’s been little upside.

Five coaches have come and gone since Singler left MHS for four seasons at the University of the Ozarks, where he played first base collegiately. Frisby, who was Mack Chambers’ assistant, followed Doug Gunselman and Jeremy Griffin, and was followed himself by Johnny Hutchens, who resigned after the season and will reportedly join the Wagoner staff. The first to follow Chambers, Brad Hill, spent part of a month here before a change of heart sent him back to Bonham, Texas.

Singler’s eyes are wide open at what he faces, and he’s realistic.

“It’s going to be a rebuild, a several-year challenge,” he said. “The program has been in better places and that’s no fault of any one person. We’ll have do do some work to get it to where it used to be.”

Where that starts is with numbers. With four seniors graduating including three of the best of a team that was 2-17, he starts with 14 total varsity level players and an empty cupboard in terms of a staff. This, for a team in a player-deep, pitching-rich, Class 6A.

The 17 losses this spring were the least in any season dating back to the ’15 team, but the product of a COVID-shortened schedule. The only winning season since Singler graduated was under Griffin in 2014 at 22-15. But Griffin stepped down after falling to Broken Arrow in the regional finals that year to take a job closer to home as an assistant at Bixby.

“This is a program that has just one state title (1974) but up through the time I was here it’s a program that’s had a history of tough, scrappy teams,” Singler said. “The common denominator for those teams were numbers and pitching.

“The last 10 years we haven’t had either. Pitching development is key and my plan for quality numbers is to reach even earlier than we are now.”

Sixth-graders were recently allowed to play junior high ball in the school system. Singler wants to have some fourth- and fifth-grade teams and get them at Hatbox to start.

“Eventually I would really like to get some travel ball teams out of that, and that’s going to take money,” he said. “My initial plan is to play through Hatbox, getting them some good instruction and just cultivate some interest again in baseball in Muskogee.”

Hutchens, his predecessor, had a structure for that with the Rays organization that included some baseball and softball teams. That was also the Fort Gibson grad and one-time Tampa Bay Rays draft pick’s only coaching experience when he was hired in the summer of 2017.

Hutchens’ kids were from various areas and it was producing some numbers, but not all of them were bound for Muskogee.

What makes the Singler hire unique among recent hires is green blood. Not since Bob Branan followed John Leafer, who coached the only state champion, has their been an MHS ex as the skipper.

Singler’s wife, Tori (Venable) Singler, is also an MHS grad.

And her hubby is going to use their roots to his advantage.

"I do care about the program. I’m not going to say no one else has cared, but when you were born and raised here and your wife is from here, I think it does make a difference when you add that aspect of caring,” he said.

“I know some people in the community. I know some alums who are interested in coming back and helping because they also care about the program. So I plan to tap into that network and see how I can use them. They have talent, they have skill, they have a heart for teaching and hopefully we can use that and build with it.”

Starting at ground zero, first steps first.

“My goal is to be consistently at least .500, and if we have a good arm or two in that we can really make a run,” he said. “Based on our competition that’s where we’re at. We want to compete day in and day out and I think that much is achievable.”