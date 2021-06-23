ETHEL MAE COOPER

Ethel Mae Willis Cooper, 89, was born Nov. 12, 1931, in Rector, Mo., to William and Easter Thompson Willis. She passed away June 22, 2021, at Phelps Health in Rolla. Mrs. Cooper grew up in Rector, Mo., and attended school there through the eighth grade. She married Chester Cooper on Dec. 1, 1949, and they had four children, Judy, Brenda, Mike and Mark. Mr. Cooper was in the U.S. Air Force, so they traveled wherever he was stationed. When he retired, they moved to the Montauk area. After his passing Mrs. Cooper moved to Licking, Mo.