What is truth?

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePontius Pilate, governor of the Roman province of Judea, is credited with an infamous quote in John 18:38 of the Bible. “What is truth?” he said. While Pilate wasn’t really asking the question in search of an answer, but was instead attempting to justify his own actions with a rhetorical remark, his words nonetheless went down in history as some of the most memorable ever spoken. But regardless of his intent, Pilate couldn’t possibly have foreseen how relevant that three-word question would become a bit more than 2,000 years later.

ReligionLewiston Morning Tribune

We serve the God of breakthroughs

Is anyone out there besides me looking for a breakthrough? Maybe a breakthrough with a health issue, a breakthrough of a habit, hurt, or hang-up, a breakthrough from fear, or maybe a breakthrough in a broken relationship. You know where you need a breakthrough. I am still waiting for a...
Oregon, ILnorthernpublicradio.org

Perspective: Kids Need The Truth

I am speaking as an expert on this one: kids can handle uncomfortable truths in U.S. history. And by their exposure to those uncomfortable truths, kids are much more likely to be more open-minded, more empathetic, more skeptical, and much more likely to be a better and more engaged citizen. I’ve seen those transformations over and over again in the thousands of kids I’ve worked with over the last 30 years.
Societypilot.com

Letter: The Truth About CRT

Regarding Lloyd Barnes’ recent letter, I think we need to rename Critical Race Theory. Those words and the acronym CRT seem to be what creates a divide. CRT, or whatever we should call it, does not teach that Blacks are victims. It teaches that the United States was formed on enslaving people to provide labor. It teaches that the phrase “all men are created equal” only applied to white property-owning males. It shows children who are not Black that they have inherited a degree of privilege merely because they were born with less melanin in their skin. This is something that does not need to be learned by Black children, who see it on a regular basis.
ReligionPosted by
Richmond County Daily Journal

Bo Wagner | The relationship between religion and freedom

“When the religion of a people is destroyed, doubt gets hold of the higher powers of the intellect and half paralyzes all the others. Every man accustoms himself to having only confused and changing notions on the subjects most interesting to his fellow creatures and himself. His opinions are ill-defended and easily abandoned; and, in despair of ever solving by himself the hard problems respecting the destiny of man, he ignobly submits to think no more about them.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Fantasy explores timeless truths

“I see you’ve written another book. What’s this one about?”. “It’s called Mountain Folk. It’s a historical-fantasy novel set partly in North Carolina during the Revolutionary War.”. “It’s a what?”. I’ve had some version of this conversation many times in recent months. Having spent most of my journalism career writing...
ReligionUWBadgers.com

MyWords: Living My Truth

I was consumed by fear that day. I’d spent years hiding my true identity going back to my time at Kaukauna (Wisconsin) High School. I’d spent months alone in my Fitchburg apartment, pacing the floor, staring at the ceiling, coming to grips with who I am, praying to God that He would give me a sign for how to best move forward.
Societymountaintimes.info

Juneteenth reveals the truth of what slavery did

I am writing this letter in honor of Juneteenth, a day that commemorates June 19, 1865, when the last enslaved people in Texas were freed from captivity. In many ways this represented a transition in our country. It was the final act to physically abolishing slavery. But that did not mean the legacy of slavery was over.
Books & LiteratureRutland Herald

Truth is stranger than fiction

“Nonfiction” covers an enormous range, from cookbooks to self-help titles, biographies, or the latest political tell-all book. Some have long shelf lives, some are essentially disposable (quick, who remembers what “Primary Colors,” an NYT bestseller from 2006, was about?). Here then is a selection of nonfiction from a wide range...
Ketchikan, AKKetchikan Daily News

Perspectives: Truth found in Scriptures

We live in confusing times. The 20th century saw the modern worldview give way to the postmodern. A worldview in which all truth is relative. Sources often slant events to fit their agenda. One individual’s “truth” may not be the same as another’s. In fact, anyone who claims to know truth is suspect of attempting to control another. How can the Christian find and trust truth in a culture such as ours?
Barack ObamaTheInterMountain.com

Uncomfortable truths, not bad advice

Give Charles Murray, longtime scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, credit for courage. Again and again, despite outrageously unfair attacks, he has returned to the public arena and persisted in telling unwelcome truths. In his meticulous prose, with charts and tables so elegant as to betray an aesthetic bent, he makes his points with precision and clarity.
Religionteaguechronicle.com

We should not worry, but trust in the Lord

Things happen in life. Sometimes the things that happen in our life are great and other times they are not. Worrying is something that we all all do from time to time. However, God’s word tells us not to worry. God will provide for us no matter what. We should...
ReligionCourier-Times

Faith Perspective: “In God We Trust”

Regardless of what's being written and taught today, the United States of America is the only nation that was built upon the Christian faith! Our first President, George Washington, never hesitated to say, “It would be impossible to govern rightly without God and the Bible.'' President John Adams agreed: ''It would be impossible to govern without God and the Ten Commandments.'' The Pilgrim Charter of 1620 stated its purpose was ''to advance the enlargement of the Christian religion to the glory of God Almighty.'' Before the Pilgrims ever arrived on our shores, they signed the Mayflower Compact, revealing their intent: ''for the glory of God.''
ReligionMountain Mail

Faith and misconceptions

Editor’s note: This column originally ran on July 6, 2018. The Bible has much to say about faith, and there are many misconceptions about faith. Faith is the basis of true religion. The Bible tells us in Hebrews 11:6, “But without faith it is impossible to please him …” One of the battlegrounds of faith is faith in God’s word.
Religionmcheraldonline.com

Old Mennonite Memoirs

The dictionary tells me that a relationship is the state of being related or interrelated. It's a kinship, connecting or binding participants in a relationship. It's the state of affairs existing between those having relations or dealings. The thesaurus says blood ties are a relationship. Sometimes relationships are simply a bond, a connection or a state of being united.
ReligionWacoTrib.com

Religion: Our nation and prayer

In 1787 the future of the fledgling United States hung in the balance. The Articles of Confederation that had been adopted at the end of the American Revolution had proven inadequate. It appeared that the union between the individual states would soon disintegrate and the American experiment would be short-lived.
Religionelizabethton.com

Those proclaiming Biblical truths censored

The Bible says in 2 Timothy 3 that in the last days people would “resist the truth.” Also in 2bTimothy 4 “And they shall turn away their ears from truth, and shall be turned unto fables.” One of the most emphasized virtues in the Bible is to love the truth and tell the truth. We are commanded “Speak the truth to one another” (Zechariah 8) and promised whoever “speaks truth in his heart” will be blessed and live with God (Psalms 15). Jesus declared “I am… the truth” (John 14). Paul’s question from Galatians 4, “Am I therefore become your enemy because I tell you the truth?” has become an accurate descriptor for a large segment of today’s culture. This is true with social media giants such as Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, who more than ever regularly ban or block users for sharing Biblical truth.
ReligionRed Bluff Daily News

God Talk: Dependent independence

It doesn’t seem so long ago that it was 1976, the 200th year of our nation’s independence, and the year I turned nine. I remember going to see the Freedom Train, which was traveling around the country in honor of our Bicentennial, during its stop in San Jose. Even though I was just a kid, I still remember the excitement of celebrating our country’s 200 years of independence.
ReligionAndover Townsman

Principles of Christianity built this nation

On July 4th we are celebrating the birth of our nation, a nation that was founded more than 200 years ago. The United States of America has been the brightest beacon of hope and freedom in the world. Our founding fathers built our nation on the principles of life, freedom of speech and religion, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Many of our countrymen have given their lives for these principles in the name of freedom. Without them our nation would not be the greatest nation in the world.
ReligionThe Sanford Herald

BIBLE SPEAKS: What is right with America

“Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord, the people whom He has chosen for His own inheritance.” Psalm 33:12. A few years back I preached an Independence Day message on what is wrong with America. It was difficult to keep it limited to a half hour because the news is daily filled with all that is wrong with our country.