Shih-poo puppies, both parents...

Traverse City Record-Eagle
 13 days ago

Shih-poo puppies, both parents AKC, fluffy, curly, house raised. Mother is only pet. Played with daily All males black&white Brown&white Up to date on shots, vet checked, dewormed. Ready June 22nd $1,500 231-734-4121 leave message.

