Shih-poo puppies, both parents...

Oftentimes, I see people buy a livestock guardian dog puppy and, somewhere around the third month of ownership, go back and buy another because the first one is doing so well. If you didn’t have the good fortune to grow up with siblings, I can assure you that logic does not hold water. Unless you’re talking about cupcakes, the likelihood that the second one will be the same as the first one is slim to none. I kept two puppies this year. I’m not only replacing dogs who are getting up there in age, I like to have a baseline for what I am producing. The mothers are half sisters, and I used the same stud on both.