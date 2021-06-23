Cancel
Video Games

VideoGamer Podcast #417: Dread Space

By Josh Wise
Videogamer.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRich has been collecting dwarven mugs in Dark Alliance. Josh has been killing chaos in Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin. Meanwhile, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 and Metroid Dread look good.

www.videogamer.com
Video Gamesgaminginstincts.com

Metroid Dread – 10 Facts You Need to Know

Nintendo had quite the showing during this year’s E3. From the reveal of the next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter, the revival of the classic tactical-RPG Advance Wars, and a glimpse into the next Zelda game, the industry giant covered great swaths of its gaming landscape. Among them, Metroid Dread was an absolute show-stealer.
Video GamesKotaku

Videogame Article

Pithy opening that assumes my position as the imparter of information, but also implies my confidence that over a beer we could get on just fine. Declaration of the news story in one line, strongly suggesting—though absolutely not directly saying so—that I am first to break this story. Break. Reveal...
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Metroid Dread amiibo grant permanent in-game boosts

Was one of the surprise announcements of Nintendo’s E3 Direct, and the new game was revealed alongside a pair of amiibo. One of the amiibo depicts Samus in her new armor with the second depicting EMMI, the robot featured in Metroid Dread‘s reveal trailer. These amiibo will be offered together, and today, we’re learning what happens when you scan one of them while playing Metroid Dread.
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

Metroid Dread double amiibo pack functionality revealed

One of the stars of the recent Nintendo E3 2021 presentation was the announcement of a new 2D Metroid game for Nintendo Switch which is developed by the talented team at MercurySteam. The game is titled Metroid Dread and when it was announced Nintendo also revealed that two new amiibo figures would launch alongside the game as a double pack. The GameStop pre-order page reveals that the E.M.M.I. amiibo figure gives Samus Aran a Missile+ tank, increasing her missile capacity by 1. The E.M.M.I. amiibo can also be tapped again to replenish some missiles once per day. The Samus Aran amiibo gives players an extra energy tank which increases your health by 100,. The Samus amiibo can be tapped again to receive health once per day.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Talking Point: Why Metroid Dread Will Be Worth $60

With the announcement of , a brand new 2D entry in the 35-year-old franchise that lends its name to an entire genre, the majority of reactions we've seen online have been overwhelmingly positive. As you may have noted with our rather comprehensive coverage since the game's E3 reveal, we're definitely in the positive camp; it is, after all, a brand new 2D Metroid coming 19 years after the last brand new installment, and it looks fantastic.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Rebuttal To "Videogame Article" By Middling Games Website

Greetings to readers. Bid to seem relatively relatable and cool to readers, while aiming to stay on the key point of the article. Expanation that game sites get hits. Immediate contradiction to the previous point, starting with "but" or "however" to begin to bring the article around to the topic in its title. Abridged explanation that Middling Games Website has published "Videogame Article" in order to get hits.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Metroid Dread theory: Samus is captured by evil Chozo

Metroid fans are finally getting the sequel to Fusion that they’ve been craving for nearly two decades! Between the initial reveal trailer, official website, and Nintendo Treehouse footage, there is plenty to analyze. What’s in store for Samus in the 5th chapter of the 2D saga? My mind is racing with Metroid Dread theory possibilities involving the Galactic Federation, evil Chozo, and more! Let’s dig in.
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

Metroid Dread took 15 years to make due to technical limitations at the time

Yoshio Sakamoto, who has worked on several games in the Metroid series, has revealed to journalists why it took the team fifteen years to produce and deliver the upcoming Metroid Dread game for the Nintendo Switch platform. Sakamoto had the idea for Metroid Dread 15 years ago and the project had started and stopped numerous times along the years. The reason for this is Mr. Sakamoto wanted the concept to revolve around Samus Aran being pursued by a deadly undefeatable force however the technical limitations of the hardware at the time had prevented the team from fully fulfilling his vision. Now with the reasonably powerful Nintendo Switch system, and a great development partner in the form of MercurySteam, they have managed to fulfil Mr. Sakamoto’s vision for Metroid Dread.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

The Most Exciting Prospect of Metroid Dread: Its Story

Apparently the most unlikely scenarios in existence can happen after all. My nation’s football/soccer team can run out a goalless draw with their age-old rivals — for only the fourth time in over a century — and Metroid, as it turns out, can indeed return to its original 2D roots. It would be so easy to proclaim it a surprise that Nintendo would reveal another new game on top of what we already have to look forward to. But then again, this startling revelation is one we’ve seen previous. To be more specific, it’s something we saw back at E3 2017. “We’re announcing Metroid Prime 4…also, here’s this other title that’ll be out later this year.” And yet, the unveiling of Metroid Dread at this year’s E3, was startling for different though still promising reasons. Metroid 5, its trailer quickly proclaimed and if you’re as devout and as passionate a long-time fan of the series as I am, that solitary number already sets off many an alarm bell. Though not one of concern or worry, but of excitement. What’s the opposite of a red flag, a green flag maybe?
Video GamesDigital Trends

Where to buy Metroid Dread: Special Edition and amiibo

Nintendo shocked us all when it announced at E3 2021. This will be the first original 2D Metroid game to come out in 19 years, so it’s absolutely been a long time coming. Alongside the regular edition of the game, Nintendo also announced a Special Edition, which comes with lots of extra goodies, as well as an amiibo set featuring Samus herself and an EMMI robot.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

A Harmonious Blend of Dread, Delight in Phantom Abyss

I’ve often regarded asynchronous multiplayer to be a more favorable alternative when it comes to online experiences. And I’m not just saying that because (outside of coverage purposes, or maybe even some rare oddity that is genuine enjoyment) competitive multiplayer has so often resulted in personal disappointment when it comes to actually interacting with other people. I won’t shy away from personal bias steering this towards certain conclusions, but playing through Phantom Abyss reminds me of how, even on paper, asynchronous forms of engagement with fellow players — helpful or otherwise — is a curious aspect of game design. One more prone to personal investigation and at the best of times can lead to surprising moments during one’s travels. For all the tricks and traps Team WIBY place amid their procedural temples, the one thing that resonates wonderfully with me is how the game handles player interaction. How Phantom Abyss ingeniously straddles the line between co-operative and competitive. How Team WIBY have, unintentionally or otherwise, conjured a paradox here. Phantom Abyss is all about team-work…and it’s not.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Is MercurySteam the Right Studio For Metroid Dread?

As the dust settles on an otherwise tepid E3 2021, the confirmation of Metroid Dread continues to rattle in my head. As a big fan of the series, it felt like lightning in a bottle, a continuation of a series that hasn't had a mainline entry in 19 years releasing in a few precious months on the Nintendo Switch. But despite the palpable excitement, I am more than concerned about the developer behind the project, MercurySteam. Based on their past work, I'm worried that it might not exactly get the core of the Metroid series.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

What Metroid Dread Could Mean For The Metroid Timeline

Left My Heart On The Metro(id) The Metroid timeline for many years has remained largely unchanged. Admittedly this has been due to a lack of new games in the series, but that isn’t the point, as even the last new game in the franchise — Metroid Prime: Federation Force — didn’t mess with the timeline in any tangible way. However, during their E3 2021 Direct, Nintendo revealed not only a new Metroid game but the fifth numbered title itself: Metroid Dread. This is the next part of the story after 2002’s Metroid Fusion, inciting theories and concerns from the long-starved fanbase.
Video Gameswccftech.com

July 2021 Has Plenty of Great Games for Everyone, Including Zelda: Skyward Sword HD and The Ascent

Keeping track of all the latest video games coming out is an increasingly complex task, what with multiple PC storefronts, Xbox One, PS4, Switch, mobile, and more to keep track of, but don’t worry, we're here to help. Every month we'll be running down the games you need to be keeping an eye on, from the big triple-A headliners to the intriguing indies you might otherwise overlook.
Video Gamesgoodmenproject.com

Samus Faces a Deadly Threat in This ‘Metroid Dread’ Trailer

I have played most of the Metroid games. They were a lot of fun and at times quite challenging. Metroid Fusion was a different game but I had a blast playing it. At E3 2021 a new game was announced called Metroid Dread. I was able to watch the trailer for this game and here is what I thought of it.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Metroid Dread Amiibos Are Causing An Uproar

As excited as the world is about upcoming release of "Metroid Dread," the game's accompanying amiibos are causing a fan uproar, and it's easy to see why. Nintendo offers amiibo accessories for a variety of games, and fans are more than happy to collect these cute character figurines that are designed to provide "cool in-game extras." However, the clear gameplay advantage that comes with the "Metroid Dread" amiibo 2-pack seems to drastically outweigh its $30 price tag. Not only do players get permanent capacity upgrades for both health and missiles with the amiibos — they'll be able to use the amiibos to replenish both categories once a day. Some fans have noted that the major advantages offered by these super-powered collectables seem to stand in direct contrast to the core survival elements of the "Metroid" franchise.