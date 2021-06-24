Cancel
Protests

Protesters want Tokyo Olympics canceled over COVID-19 concerns

By Newsy Staff
kshb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe summer Olympics are one month away, but the road to clinching gold has been anything but smooth. Hundreds of protesters in Tokyo say they want to see the games canceled over concerns of spreading COVID-19. The Japanese government lifted emergency coronavirus measures in Tokyo just five weeks before the...

Related
Public HealthVOA

Japan to Ease COVID-19 Restrictions as Tokyo Olympics Near

Japan unveiled plans Thursday to slowly ease the coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo and several other prefectures in time for next month’s opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced that the government will switch to “quasi-emergency” measures once the state of emergency expires Sunday.The looser...
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

Olympics organisers to unveil Covid-19 'playbook' as IOC's Coates arrives in Tokyo

TOKYO (June 15): Olympics organisers prepared on Tuesday to unveil their latest "playbook" of rules to control Covid-19 infections as Japan's government pondered whether to extend a state of emergency and senior Olympics official John Coates arrived in Tokyo. Coates, a vice-president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and its...
Public Healththebharatexpressnews.com

Tokyo government begins COVID-19 vaccination for Olympic workers and media

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Friday began coronavirus vaccinations for staff and members of the media who will work at the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics this summer. The metropolitan government, which has set up a vaccination center in its main building in the capital, aims to vaccinate around 2,500 people per day until the end of August using doses of Pfizer Inc. vaccine provided by the International Olympic Committee.
Public Healthgranthshala.com

Tokyo cancels public viewing sites for summer Olympics

Tokyo’s governor announced the decision, saying that some places would instead be COVID-19 vaccination centers. Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has canceled all public places for the Summer Olympics, instead turning some venues into COVID-19 vaccination centers. Foreign spectators have been banned from attending the Games by a year delayed due...
Public Healthgranthshala.com

Inside Tokyo’s COVID-19 secure Olympic and Paralympic village

Tokyo is a city full of famous buildings and iconic architecture. And its Olympic and Paralympic village stands out as a domestic, if slightly sterile, home for the athletes who will descend upon it next month. 10. Olympians will sleep in eco-friendly single bedscredit: getty. Athletes will sleep in single...
SportsCNBC

Tokyo Olympics chief wants to allow up to 10,000 Olympics spectators

Tokyo 2020's organizing committee chief, Seiko Hashimoto, said on Friday she wants to allow thousands of Olympics spectators. That may set up a possible clash with Japan's top medical adviser, Shigeru Omi, who media said is urging no crowds as the least risky option during a pandemic. Japan is pushing...
WorldPosted by
Forbes

Athletes Could Be Booted From Tokyo Olympics For Not Following Covid-19 Norms

Visiting athletes participating in the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics could face expulsion from Japan if they fail to follow pandemic-related rules which have been put in place by the organizers, according to the games’ rule book published on Tuesday, which comes amid reports that Tokyo may be placed under a state of emergency for the entire duration of the games.
Public Healththebharatexpressnews.com

86% in Japan fear COVID-19 rebound if Tokyo Olympics are held, poll finds

About 86% of Japanese are worried about a rebound in COVID-19 cases if the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics are held this summer, a Kyodo News poll revealed on Sunday. The two-day national survey conducted on Saturday found that 40.3% believe the Summer Games should be held without spectators and 30.8% believe they should be canceled.
Worldmeadowlakenow.com

Montreal Marathon organizers cancel 2021 edition over COVID-19 restrictions

MONTREAL — Organizers of Montreal’s marathon say they’re cancelling the 2021 edition of the event due to ongoing COVID-19 health restrictions. The Marathon Beneva de Montreal event was scheduled to be held the weekend of Sept. 24 -26. In a statement issued Tuesday, organizer Événements GPCQM says the current provincial...
Public HealthPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Tokyo Olympics Sets 10,000 Limit for Spectators to Stop Spread of COVID-19

Up to 10,000 Japanese fans will be allowed in the stands at individual Tokyo Olympic events—even though the country’s prime minister has urged them to stay away to avoid the spread of COVID-19. The IOC has insisted that the Tokyo Games go ahead despite fierce local opposition, and foreign fans have already been told to stay away. BBC News reported that crowds would be limited to 10,000 local fans, or a maximum of 50 percent capacity in each venue, meaning that the main Olympic stadium will be around 15 percent full. It said that fans would have to wear face masks at all times and would “not be allowed to shout or speak loudly.”
CoronavirusSeattle Times

Tokyo’s portion of Olympic torch relay to be partially canceled

The Tokyo metropolitan government is arranging to cancel the Olympic torch relay on some public roads because emergency-level priority measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus will be in effect in certain places when the relay proceeds in the capital from July 9. The metropolitan government is also mulling...
Public Healththebharatexpressnews.com

Tokyo Olympics: Ministry of Health asks states to identify COVID-19 vaccination centers dedicated to athletes | Olympic Games News

The Ministry of Health has asked states to identify Covid vaccination centers dedicated to Tokyo athletes.© TBEN. The government on Tuesday asked all governments in the states and territories of the Union to identify dedicated COVID-19 vaccination centers for the Indian contingent bound for the Tokyo Olympics. The Indian Olympic Association has said the country will likely send 190 members, including more than 120 athletes, to the Tokyo Olympics, which will open on July 23. “Athletes, coaches, support staff and Olympic Games delegate members should be fully immunized, including with a second dose of Covishield vaccine before departing for the Games,” said the Secretary of Health for the Olympics. ‘Union, Rajesh Bhushan, in a letter to the Chief Secretaries of all States and Union Territories.