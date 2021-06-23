Cancel
Stay Cool with These Tips When Temperatures Climb

Posted by 
Salem, Oregon
Salem, Oregon
 13 days ago

​​En español

Temperatures are expected to climb into triple digits this weekend. Please consider some of these suggests of ways to help avoid the dangers of heat-related illness:

  • Don't leave children or pets in the car! Even leaving them in the car for a little while can be dangerous. The temperature in your vehicle is significantly hotter than outside.
  • Move to the shade. Park spaces with trees and other forested areas can provide much needed protection from the elements.
  • Drink lots of fluids! Pace yourself, by drinking small amounts frequently, e.g. one cup every 20 minutes.
  • Manage your workloads. Do your heaviest physical labor in the cooler part of the day. Add frequent short breaks. Watch yourself and coworkers for signs of heat illness.
  • Wear lightweight clothing. Light colored cotton fabric is a good choice. Light colors reflect heat rather than absorbing it.
  • Pull blinds or shades to reduce the amount of heat coming from the windows. Keep windows closed when air conditioning is running.
  • When possible, stay indoors in an air-conditioned area. If you do not have air conditioning, go to a shopping mall, theater, or other public location that does.
  • Help your pets weather the heat, too. Make sure their water bowls remain full throughout the day. Bring them inside, if possible. If not, make sure they have shade or shelter from the heat.
  • Check on sick and elderly neighbors. They may be susceptible to heat illness.
  • Get some short-term relief at one of Salem's Park Spray Fountains. We have seven around Salem. Find one near you: https://www.cityofsalem.net/Pages/play-in-park-spray-fountains.aspx

Daytime Cooling Center Hours

The ARCHES Project Day Center is open Saturday and Sunday, June 26-27, during the heat of the day between noon and 4:00 p.m. to provide shade and cold beverages for our unsheltered neighbors.

Play It Safe and Cool in the Water

Thinking of heading to the Willamette River to cool off? Play it safe! Life jackets are the most important precaution to avoid drowning. Wallace Marine Park has two life jacket loaner kiosks, one at the boat ramp and another near popular swimming sites.

Whether swimming or boating, life jackets are a good choice for both adults and children. The Willamette may look smooth and calm, but currents can vary and be unpredictable. Also be sure to avoid bridge pillars, which can collect dangerous debris.

Salem, Oregon

Salem, Oregon

