Modern Pentathlon-Five to watch at the Tokyo Olympics

The 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo are just a month away, but if John Oliver had his way, they wouldn't be happening, at all. On Sunday, the Last Week Tonight host made a case for canceling the summer games outright, as Japan has struggled to get the COVID-19 pandemic under control, and vaccination rates remain incredibly low. The reason for proceeding with the Olympics despite these safety concerns? "You can't help feeling that the main motivator in this event taking place is money," said Oliver. "So, will it be worth it?"