As cable companies opt to move into cell phone service, consumers could benefit

Among priorities that our community needs to address before the next “slide” season (or as soon as possible), perhaps nothing is more important than establishing reliable cell phone service Borough-wide and eliminating as many “shadow” non-service areas as possible. Let’s not kid ourselves that such future events are unlikely to reoccur. The proposed Lutak expansion is not enough. Highway land, Mud Bay, etc. are not immune. The security aspect of this is self-evident, given the frightening lack of communication and threat to life that ensued after December 2nd, when whole neighborhoods were cut off from emergency rescue services and damage assessment (casualties?) came to a standstill. There is a second equally important consideration. Cell phones are now a mandatory device to access many government agencies and health services, as well as conducting normal business transactions and media platforms. Landlines are a dead technology increasingly unrecognized or accepted by service providers. It is a cell phone world. This is not a political issue. There should be no divide recognizing this shared reality. Potentially this is an ideal time to find a solution. “Stimulus/Recovery/Infrastructure” monies may be available at both the federal and state levels to confront rural broadband deficiencies. The State government itself has announced plans to do exactly this. The Borough Assembly, AP&T and our state representatives need to confront and resolve this pressing issue. Now. Apportioning any new revenue should consider ubiquitous cell service its highest priority. We cannot afford another community-wide tragedy.